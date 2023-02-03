Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE IVN opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Mines

About Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total transaction of C$157,010.00. Insiders sold 81,619 shares of company stock valued at $957,348 over the last quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

