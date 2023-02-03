Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 10%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Janel Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

