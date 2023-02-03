Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $20.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.