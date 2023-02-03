Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 116,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.14.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

