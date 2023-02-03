Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:JHG traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 116,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $37.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.14.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
