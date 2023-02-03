JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.99 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $261.77 million and approximately $56.99 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
