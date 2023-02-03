JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

