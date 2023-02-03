Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varex Imaging Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VREX stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $789.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.