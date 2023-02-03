Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $680.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.