Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. Sixt has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

