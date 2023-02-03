Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.