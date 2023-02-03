JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

