JOE Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $74.55 million and $3.84 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00425343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.29011696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00467362 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,396,236 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

