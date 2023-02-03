John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PDT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

