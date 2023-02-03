John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HTD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,371. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

