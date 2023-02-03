Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JCI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,258. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

