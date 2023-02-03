Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.90 and last traded at $175.36. 216,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 197,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 116,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $16,657,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.