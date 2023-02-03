Joystick Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Joystick has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $41,283.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00222849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.10508082 USD and is down -10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,060.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.