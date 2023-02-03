Joystick Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $28,579.03 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00219814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11732234 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,146.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.