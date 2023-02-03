JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.85) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

