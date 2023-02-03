JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Up 1.6 %

EPA:RNO opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a one year high of €100.70 ($109.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.56.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.