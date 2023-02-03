JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $87.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

ED stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

