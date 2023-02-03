JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $407.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

