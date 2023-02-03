Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $415.92 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Kava has a market capitalization of $415.92 million and $45.05 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,915,772 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

