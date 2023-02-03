KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $425,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KB Financial Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

