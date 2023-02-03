KBC Group NV Acquires 31,610 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $931,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.