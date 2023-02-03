KBC Group NV Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE CMI opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $257.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

