KBC Group NV Has $129.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,453 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 201,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $407.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

