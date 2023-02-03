KBC Group NV Has $4.95 Million Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.90% of York Water worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of York Water by 333.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of York Water by 1,703.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 203,500.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter worth $86,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.55. The York Water Company has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YORW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

