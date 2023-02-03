KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

