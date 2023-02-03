KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.33% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

