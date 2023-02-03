KBC Group NV Purchases 643 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.