KBC Group NV Sells 8,704 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

