Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $201.17 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $201.17 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
