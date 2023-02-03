Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.10

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 38690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

