Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.14 and last traded at $96.14. 2,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($139.13) to €123.00 ($133.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

