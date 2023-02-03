Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Kesko Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

KKOYY opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.