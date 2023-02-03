Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $208.00 at Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.14. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.