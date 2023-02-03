KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $177,469.26

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $840,431.17 and $177,469.26 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00220421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002804 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,239,870 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,239,870.06465258. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00686058 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,928.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.