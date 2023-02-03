Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Kin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $832,658.45 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

