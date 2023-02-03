Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.99.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

