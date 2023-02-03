Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,438,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 339,776 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

