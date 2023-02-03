Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -165.52%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

