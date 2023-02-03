KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.85. 421,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,548. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

