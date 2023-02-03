KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLA Stock Performance
KLA stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.85. 421,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,548. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.27.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
