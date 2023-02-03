KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,946 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $690.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,782. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

