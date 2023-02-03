KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 437,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

