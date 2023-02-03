KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $757,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.65. 1,576,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,636. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

