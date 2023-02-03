KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $856,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.91. 111,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,273. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

