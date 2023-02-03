KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 5.7% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,864 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,157,969. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.