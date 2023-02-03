KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,983 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PH traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.26. The company had a trading volume of 508,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $346.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.