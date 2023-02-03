KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,403 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Cigna makes up about 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

CI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.44. The company had a trading volume of 637,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

